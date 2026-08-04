USA U20 vs Guatemala U20: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for CONCACAF U20 Championship game on August 4, 2026

USA U20 face Guatemala U20 at Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla in the CONCACAF U20 Championship quarterfinals. With a spot in the semifinals and qualification for the FIFA U-20 World Cup on the line, here's how to watch the match live.

Match Summary Match USA U20 vs. Guatemala U20 Tournament CONCACAF U20 Championship Date Tuesday, August 4, 2026 Time 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2, ViX Live Stream Fubo

How to watch USA U20 vs Guatemala U20 in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch this quarterfinal live on FS2, with Spanish-language coverage expected on ViX. FOX Sports has carried the U.S. team’s tournament matches throughout the competition.

Streaming options include Fubo, which carries FS2 as part of its channel lineup, allowing subscribers to watch the game live across multiple devices. Fans can also check the official CONCACAF digital platforms for additional match coverage.

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Can I watch USA U20 vs Guatemala U20 for free?

Fubo currently offers a 5-day free trial for eligible new subscribers, making it one of the easiest legal ways to watch the match at no cost if the trial is still available in your area before kickoff. Users should verify eligibility when signing up.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The stakes could hardly be higher. This quarterfinal is effectively a win-and-you’re-in match, as the four semifinalists automatically qualify for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The tournament champion also earns a place at the 2028 Olympic Games, although the USA has already secured its Olympic berth as host nation. If the U.S. wins the competition, the Olympic qualification place would instead go to the runner-up.

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The United States advanced to the knockout stage after finishing atop Group A with an unbeaten campaign against Haiti, El Salvador and Cuba. Guatemala reached the quarterfinals after navigating a challenging Group B that also featured Mexico, Costa Rica, and Antigua and Barbuda.

Both teams now sit just one victory away from returning to the FIFA U-20 World Cup, making this one of the most significant youth matches in the region this year.

What time is the USA U20 vs Guatemala U20 match?

The USA U20 vs Guatemala U20 CONCACAF U20 Championship quarterfinal kicks off on Tuesday, August 4, at 10:00 PM ET. Here are the start times across the United States:

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Eastern Time (ET): 10:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 9:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 8:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 7:00 PM