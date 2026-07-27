Antigua and Barbuda U20 vs Guatemala U20: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship match on July 27, 2026

Antigua and Barbuda U20 face Guatemala U20 at the Cuauhtemoc Stadium in the Matchday 2 of the 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship group stage. Both teams started with a loss and are looking to recover. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Antigua and Barbuda U20 vs Guatemala U20 Tournament 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship Date Monday, July 27, 2026 Time 7:00 PM (ET) / 4:00 PM (PT) TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, FOX One

How to watch Antigua and Barbuda U20 vs Guatemala U20 in the USA

Viewers in the United States can catch all the action through multiple viewing options. The match will air live on FOX Sports 2 for fans watching on traditional television.

For those planning to stream, the contest will also be available live on Fubo and FOX One, making it easy to follow the action from virtually any supported device.

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Can I watch Antigua and Barbuda U20 vs Guatemala U20 for free?

USA viewers can watch this marquee showdown live on Fubo with a free five-day trial available for new subscribers.

Available nationwide, the streaming platforms provide complete coverage of the match, bringing every key moment from the opening kick to the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Guatemala and Antigua and Barbuda enter this Group Stage matchup under pressure, with both teams needing a win after opening the tournament with defeats.

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Guatemala narrowly fell 1-0 to Costa Rica, while Antigua and Barbuda suffered a 3-0 loss to Mexico despite a solid effort against a stronger opponent.

Another setback would leave either side relying on other results to keep its hopes alive, making this a pivotal contest. Don’t miss this crucial clash with plenty at stake for both teams.

The flag of Guatemala – Lars Baron/Getty Images

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What time is the Antigua and Barbuda U20 vs Guatemala U20 match?

The match kicks off today, July 27, at 7:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 7:00 PM

Central Time: 6:00 PM

Mountain Time: 5:00 PM

Pacific Time: 4:00 PM