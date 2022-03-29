Jamaica will face Honduras for the Matchday 14 of the Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualification for Qatar 2022. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch this game in the US.

This will be, without a doubt, the least entertaining game of this Matchday 14 of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifications, since two teams that are no longer able to fight for anything will face each other, and that have performed quite poorly in this Qualifiers, barely obtaining very few points.

Jamaica got 8, product of 1 win, 5 draws and 7 losses, while the Hondurans couldn't even win, drawing 4 games and losing the rest. Although they were not the favorites to win the first places, it is always frustrating to have a participation like this, and that is why both will try to say goodbye in the best possible way.

Jamaica vs Honduras: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Time: 9:05 PM (ET)

Location: National Stadium Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Live Stream: Paramount +

Jamaica vs Honduras: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

Jamaica vs Honduras: Storylines

The statistics between these two teams are very even, so much so that there are no dominators since in a total of 23 games both have won 9 and tied 5. That means that in this game there could be a dominator in the statistics (or the number of ties reaches 6). The last time they played each other was on October 14, 2021 with a 2-0 victory for Jamaica.

How to watch or live stream Jamaica vs Honduras in the US

The game that Jamaica will play against Honduras for the Matchday 14 of the Concacaf final octagonal can be watched in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Jamaica vs Honduras: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Jamaica are the favorite with 2.05 odds, while Honduras have 3.50. A draw would finish in a 3.25 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this game as well as all of Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers games through BetMGM.

BetMGM Jamaica 2.05 Tie 3.25 Honduras 3.50

*Odds via BetMGM