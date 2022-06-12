Jamaica will host Mexico for Matchday 4 of the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this interesting game.

Mexico will play against Jamaica for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League Group 1A. This matchup is a new test ahead of their 2022 Qatar World Cup participation. In fact, Mexico’s manager Gerardo Martino has some plans for his starting lineup for this game.

The matchup between the Mexico National team against the Jamaica National team will be held at National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). In this matchup Mexico will play as visitors, it will be the last one of the June’s international break.

After this game, Mexico will face Paraguay on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. This matchup will be one of the last games schedule before heading to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Jamaica's probable lineup

Jamaica won't change a lot their starting lineup, mainly because this squad has given results in their first 2 matchdays against Suriname.

Jamaica National team probable lineup: Knight, Brown, King, Lowe, Bell, Lambert, Williams, Morrison, Flemmings, Lowe y Nicholson.

Mexico’s probable lineup

The team managed by Gerardo Martino has tried out new players in the recent friendly games played in US soil. So, it wouldn't be a surprise to watch a new squad against Jamaica.

Mexico National team probable lineup: Acevedo, Alvarez, Reyes, Angulo, Aguirre, Cordova, Lira, Chavez, Lainez, Gimenez y Pineda.