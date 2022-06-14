Mexico will visit Jamaica in what will be the second game of the "Tri" in this Concacaf Nations League. Find here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

The "Tri" will play their second game in group 1 of League A of the Concacaf Nations League when they visit Jamaica, who will play their third game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live in your country. You can tune in to this game in the United States via FuboTV and Paramount + (free trial).

Mexico are the main candidates to win their group in this Concacaf Nations League. They are one of the best teams in the Conference and of course they don't want to suffer any shocks on their way to the final phase. On the other hand, these games could be a good preparation for the Mexican team for what will be Qatar.

In the case of the locals, they know that the strongest team in their group is Mexico and, therefore, they are the rivals to beat if they want to surprise and win the group. On the other hand, there is also the game of permanence in League A, in which they have already taken a small advantage, winning one of the games against Suriname and drawing the other, so if they can also get points against the "Tri" they could easily start to ensure their permanence.

Jamaica vs Mexico: Kick-Off Time

Jamaica and Mexico will face each other for this 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League today, June 14 at the National Stadium Independence Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

Australia: 10 AM (15 June)

Bahamas: 8 PM

Bangladesh: 6 AM (15 June)

Barbados: 8 PM

Belize: 6 PM

Botswana: 2 AM (15 June)

Brazil: 9 PM

Brunei: 8 AM (15 June)

Burundi: 2 AM (15 June)

Cameroon: 1 AM (15 June)

Canada: 8 PM

Eswatini: 2 AM (15 June)

Ethiopia: 3 AM (15 June)

Fiji: 2 PM (15 June)

France: 2 AM (15 June)

Gambia: 12 AM (15 June)

Germany: 2 AM (15 June)

Ghana: 12 AM (15 June)

Guyana: 8 PM

India: 5 AM (15 June)

Ireland: 1 AM (15 June)

Italy: 2 AM (15 June)

Jamaica: 7 PM

Kenya: 3 AM (15 June)

Lesotho: 2 AM (15 June)

Liberia: 12 AM (15 June)

Malawi: 2 AM (15 June)

Malaysia: 8 AM (15 June)

Malta: 2 AM (15 June)

Mauritius: 4 AM (15 June)

Mexico: 7 PM

Namibia: 2 AM (15 June)

Netherlands: 2 AM (15 June)

New Zealand: 12 PM (15 June)

Nigeria: 1 AM (15 June)

Pakistan: 5 AM (15 June)

Papua New Guinea: 10 AM (15 June)

Philippines: 8 AM (15 June)

Portugal: 1 AM (15 June)

Rwanda: 2 AM (15 June)

Sierra Leone: 12 AM (15 June)

Singapore: 8 AM (15 June)

Solomon Islands: 12 PM (15 June)

South Africa: 2 AM (15 June)

South Sudan: 2 AM (15 June)

Spain: 2 AM (15 June)

Sri Lanka: 5 AM (15 June)

Sudan: 2 AM (15 June)

Tanzania: 3 AM (15 June)

Trinidad and Tobago: 8 PM

Uganda: 3 AM (15 June)

UK: 1 AM (15 June)

United States: 8 PM (ET)

Zambia: 2 AM (15 June)

Zimbabwe: 2 AM (15 June)

Jamaica vs Mexico: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Bahamas: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Barbados: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Brazil: GUIGO, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, Star+

Internacional: Concacaf Official App, Facebook Live, YouTube

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Mexico: TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Blim TV, TUDN En Vivo, ViX

Suecia: Viaplay Sweden

Trinidad y Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Estados Unidos: Paramount+, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, ViX

How to watch Jamaica vs Mexico anywhere

