Jamaica vs Suriname: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League in the US

Jamaica and Suriname meet in a League A Group A game of the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at Independence Park in Kingston on June 7, 2022 at 9:00 PM (ET). The winner of this game will become the seasonal group leader. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Nations League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.

Jamaica tied their first game against Suriname, it was a boring game with a goal for each side but in the end both teams were happy with the tie. But Jamaica must focus on winning this game to prevent Mexico from taking the group leadership in the future.

Suriname finally put an end to a losing streak of two consecutive games that they had been dragging since March 27, 2022 when the team lost two friendly games against Thailand 0-1 and against French Guiana 1-3.

Jamaica vs Suriname: Match Information

Date: Thursday, June 7, 2022.

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

Live Stream: Paramount+

Jamaica vs Suriname: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Jamaica vs Suriname: Storylines

Jamaica drew their second game in 2022, having previously drawn a game against El Salvador 1-1 during the World Cup Qualifiers. But Jamaica's stats in 2022 are worse as they have won only one game this year and the team lost another six games.

Suriname have a record of two wins, two losses and a draw in 2022, both wins coming against Barbados and Guyana during a round of four international friendly games. In the draw against Jamaica 1-1 luck was on Suriname's side as they technically did not score a goal but the game ended in a draw thanks to an own goal by Knight (Jamaica).

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Jamaica vs Suriname in the U.S.

This 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League game for the League A Group A will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Jamaica vs Suriname: Predictions And Odds

Jamaica are favorites to win with 1.41 odds that will pay $141 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they need to win more games this year and the visitors lack of attacking power is their main weak point. Suriname are underdogs at 6.25 odds. The draw is offered at 4.20 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this CONCACAF Nations League game is: Jamaica 1.41.

BetMGM Jamaica 1.41 Draw / Totals 4.20 / 2.5 Suriname 6.25

