Jamaica and the USA will meet in Kingston for Matchday 8 of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, check out the possible lineups of both teams for this match.

Jamaica will host the US men's national team on Tuesday for Matchday 8 of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. The home side will be desperate for the three points, while the visitors will try to get a good result to remain atop of the table.

The Reggae Boyz, who had only qualified for the World Cup in 1998, are in the sixth position of the standings and have slim chances to get into Qatar 2022. However, they still can do it but they need to start adding points to close the gap between them and fourth place, which guarantees at least the chance to be in a play-offs.

Meanwhile, the United States sits atop of the standings thanks to their crucial win against Mexico, the third of the year, which is not only important for the table but also for the confidence of the team, after a shaky start. The USA will be looking for their third triumph in a row.

Jamaica’s probable starting eleven

Jamaica almost got their second triumph in the final stage of the tournament, but a late goal from El Salvador’s Alex Roldan in the 90th minute left them with only a 1-1 draw. Now, the team needs to add three points.

So, Jamaica's possible starting lineup against the USMNT could be: Blake; Powell, Lowe, Mariappa, Lawrence; Bailey, Williams, Grant, Reid; Antonio, Nicholson.

USA’s possible lineup

The USA will be without defender Miles Robinson, who saw a red card almost at the end of the match against Mexico for a second bookable offence, and without Weston McKennie, who also received their fifth yellow card and now he’s suspended.

As a result, James Sands was added to the squad for this match. This could be the USMNT starting eleven against Jamaica: Steffen; Yedlin, Richards, Zimmerman, A Robinson; Musah, Adams, Acosta; Weah, Pepi, Aaronson.