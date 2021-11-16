Jamaica will host the USMNT today at the National Stadium Independence Park in Kingston in a match for the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out how to watch this game in different parts of the world.

Jamaica and the US national team will face each other today at the National Stadium Independence Park in Kingston in a match for the 8th round of the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how to watch this WCQ game in different parts of the world.

The Reggae Boyz needed the three points from their visito to El Salvador on Friday, but they could only get a 1-1 draw. With that point, Jamaica stand on sixth place in the Final Round standings, and will host Team USA with an unbeaten run of three matches.

The USMNT coached by Gregg Berhalter clinched a new win over archrivals Mexico on Friday that led them to the top of the table. Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie scored for the United States, who claimed a 2-0 victory.

Jamaica vs USA: Time of the Game

Argentina: 7.00 PM

Brazil: 7.00 PM

Costa Rica: 4.00 PM

Dominican Republic: 6.00 PM

El Salvador: 4.00 PM

Guatemala: 4.00 PM

Honduras: 4.00 PM

Jamaica: 5.00 PM

Mexico: 4.00 PM

Nicaragua: 4.00 PM

Panama: 5.00 PM

US: 5.00 PM (ET)

Jamaica vs USA: TV Channel, How to watch and Stream Live Online

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Costa Rica: ESPN Norte, Star+

Dominican Republic: ESPN Norte, Star+

El Salvador: ESPN Norte, Star+

Guatemala: ESPN Norte, Tigo Sports Guatemala, Star+

Honduras: ESPN Norte, Star+

International: Bet365

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Norte

Nicaragua: Star+, ESPN Norte

Panama: ESPN Norte, Nex, Star+, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

US: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Paramount+