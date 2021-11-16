Jamaica and the US national team will face each other today at the National Stadium Independence Park in Kingston in a match for the 8th round of the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how to watch this WCQ game in different parts of the world.
The Reggae Boyz needed the three points from their visito to El Salvador on Friday, but they could only get a 1-1 draw. With that point, Jamaica stand on sixth place in the Final Round standings, and will host Team USA with an unbeaten run of three matches.
The USMNT coached by Gregg Berhalter clinched a new win over archrivals Mexico on Friday that led them to the top of the table. Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie scored for the United States, who claimed a 2-0 victory.
Jamaica vs USA: Time of the Game
Argentina: 7.00 PM
Brazil: 7.00 PM
Costa Rica: 4.00 PM
Dominican Republic: 6.00 PM
El Salvador: 4.00 PM
Guatemala: 4.00 PM
Honduras: 4.00 PM
Jamaica: 5.00 PM
Mexico: 4.00 PM
Nicaragua: 4.00 PM
Panama: 5.00 PM
US: 5.00 PM (ET)
Jamaica vs USA: TV Channel, How to watch and Stream Live Online
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: Star+
Costa Rica: ESPN Norte, Star+
Dominican Republic: ESPN Norte, Star+
El Salvador: ESPN Norte, Star+
Guatemala: ESPN Norte, Tigo Sports Guatemala, Star+
Honduras: ESPN Norte, Star+
International: Bet365
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Norte
Nicaragua: Star+, ESPN Norte
Panama: ESPN Norte, Nex, Star+, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
US: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Paramount+