James Rodriguez close to joining new team ahead of 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

James Rodriguez demonstrated his exceptional talent during the 2024 Copa America held in the United States, earning the MVP award and proving he could still be the best player on the continent. Following the tournament, he signed with LaLiga side Rayo Vallecano to showcase his abilities at the club level. However, his time there did not go as planned. Under Iñigo Perez, James struggled for opportunities, much like his compatriot Radamel Falcao Garcia during his tenure with the team. Despite these setbacks, James Rodriguez is now on the verge of a new chapter, as he is reportedly close to signing with a club competing in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, offering him a fresh opportunity to shine on the international stage.

Francisco Vela of the Mexican media Mediotiempo confirmed that Club Leon FC of Liga MX is actively negotiating with Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez. However, the offer has yet to be accepted by the player. A key factor motivating James is the opportunity to participate in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, a significant draw for the Mexican club.

Club Leon is building an ambitious project under the leadership of Argentine coach Eduardo Berizzo. The team recently added a world-class reinforcement in Andres Guardado, a legendary figure in Mexican soccer who spent 12 years in Europe. Guardado had announced his retirement but has decided to return to bolster Leon’s midfield, which could further entice James to join.

James Rodriguez turned down a significant offer from Colombian side Junior FC. Club’s president, Fuad Char, revealed that negotiations with the player took place during 15 days before falling through due to a competing offer. Colombian journalist Melissa Martinez, who has close ties to Junior FC, reported that Club Leon’s proposal is valued at approximately $4 million, substantially higher than Junior’s $2 million offer.

James Rodriguez reacts after receiving the MVP award following the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 15, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

This financial gap seems to be the one of the decisive factors behind James’ decision to decline a return to the Colombian league, positioning Club Leon FC as the clear frontrunner to secure his signature.

Has James Rodriguez already accepted the offer from Club Leon FC?

According to the journalists Pipe Sierra and Cesar Luis Merlo, James Rodriguez has accepted Club Leon FC’s offer and is set to sign a one-year contract with the Mexican club. A major factor in his decision was Leon’s qualification for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, offering James a prestigious international platform to showcase his talent against elite clubs.

If the deal is finalized in the coming hours, James Rodriguez could make his debut as early as Liga MX matchday 2, giving Leon an immediate boost in their lineup. The move signals a fresh chapter in James’ career, with the potential to reignite his form on both domestic and international stages.

Did James Rodriguez have other offers on the table?

According to Francisco Vela of the Mexican media Mediotiempo, James Rodriguez attracted interest from the Argentine league. However, only two teams, Boca Juniors and River Plate, could offer the same opportunity as Club Leon to compete in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. However, there was not confirmation that either club was actively pursuing the Colombian midfielder. Boca Juniors, in particular, is reportedly prioritizing the signing of former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera, which effectively rule out a move for James.

