Where to watch Oregon vs Texas Tech live in the USA: 2026 Orange Bowl Game

Oregon will face off against Texas Tech in the 2026 Orange Bowl Game. Here you’ll find all the key details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming information, so you don’t miss a moment of this marquee showdown.

The College Football Playoff quarterfinals begin with a marquee Orange Bowl matchup as No. 4 Texas Tech collides with No. 5 Oregon, marking the postseason’s first top-five showdown with a Peach Bowl semifinal berth at stake.

Oregon brings momentum from a 51–34 opening-round win behind quarterback Dante Moore, while Texas Tech enter rested after a dominant 12–1 season and Big 12 title, setting up a balanced, high-powered clash where every possession could swing a game with national title implications.

When will the Oregon vs Texas Tech match be played?

Oregon take on Texas Tech in the 2026 Orange Bowl Game this Thursday, January 1, with kickoff scheduled for 12:00 PM (ET).

Oregon vs Texas Tech: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Oregon vs Texas Tech in the USA

Don’t miss the 2025 college football showdown between Oregon and Texas Tech streaming live on Fubo. You can also catch the action on ESPN.