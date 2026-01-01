The New York Yankees’ hopes of retaining Cody Bellinger and the New York Mets’ chances of entering the sweepstakes, may have hit an unexpected obstacle this offseason, as an American League West contender has reportedly come into consideration, creating an unexpected threat due to their financial flexibility.

For months, speculation around Bellinger’s future has centered on a potential return to the Bronx, a move across town to Queens, or even a jump to the Toronto Blue Jays. However, recent reporting suggests the landscape may be shifting, adding new uncertainty for both the Yankees and the Mets.

According to Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller, the Los Angeles Angels are a team to watch as Bellinger’s market develops — a surprising development that could reshape the bidding process.

Angels’ financial moves raise eyebrows

Miller pointed to recent front-office maneuvering by Los Angeles as a potential signal of intent. “Don’t sleep on the Angels striking first, though. They’ve already been pretty aggressive this offseason and they definitely need some outfield help after trading away Taylor Ward,” Miller wrote.

Cody Bellinger draws attention from multiple MLB suitors as his free‑agent market continues to heat up. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

One key factor is the restructuring of Anthony Rendon’s remaining contract. The Angels reportedly spread roughly $38 million owed for 2026 across multiple future seasons, a move that significantly improves their short-term payroll flexibility. That adjustment could free up tens of millions of dollars for the club to pursue a marquee free agent.

Why Bellinger fits the Angels’ plans

Bellinger remains one of the most sought-after players on the market, alongside names like Kyle Tucker. The Angels are projected to enter 2026 with substantially more payroll room than last season, even before accounting for the Rendon restructure. If ownership is willing to exceed previous spending levels, Los Angeles could realistically position itself as a major player for Bellinger.

If a team like the Angels is willing to push beyond projected values, it could force the Yankees and Mets into difficult decisions — or potentially price them out altogether — as Bellinger’s free agency reaches a critical stage.

