Japan will face USMNT in an international friendly. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

Japan vs USMNT: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US this 2022 Friendly match

In warm-up friendly for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the American soccer team will play against Japan. Here you can find all you need to know about this friendly game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

There is very little left for the start of the 2022 World Cup, and the teams want to take advantage of FIFA Matchweek to prepare in the best way and try variants with the idea of reaching such an important tournament in full. On this occasion, two teams that qualified for Qatar will face each other, such as the USMNT and Japan.

The United States had a fairly quiet qualifier. Although at some point it was complicated by the good performances of Costa Rica and Panama, in general they had no problems. Japan also did not suffer too much to reach Qatar, obtaining a 7 points difference with Australia. Without a doubt, both of them need to play against more difficult rivals and that is why this game will be very useful.

Japan vs USMNT: Date

This international friendly match between Japan and USMNT that will take place at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany will be played on Friday, September 23 at 8:25 AM (ET).

Japan vs USMNT: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:25 AM

CT: 7:25 AM

MT: 6:25 AM

PT: 5:25 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Japan vs USMNT

Japan and USMNT will play this international friendly match on Friday, September 23 at 8:25 AM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other option: ESPN2, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, UniMás, ESPN+.

