The 32 teams that will participate in the next FIFA World Cup are preparing for what's going to be a demanding tournament. Now, Japan will face the USMNT in Germany, so hera are the probable lineups for this International Friendly game.

Japan had a quite easy run in the AFC Qualifiers. They advanced in the second round as the best team in Group F and then with the second spot in the third round. Now, they will be in Group E of Qatar 2022 alongside Spain, Costa Rica and Germany, w really tough challenge for the Asian squad.

Whereas the USMNT didn't have any trouble to advance to Qatar 2022. Canada ended at the top of Concacaf Qualifiers and behind was the American team. In the next FIFA World Cup, they will fight with England, Wales and Iran for a spot in the Round of 16.

Japan's probable lineup

Japan is one of the strongest Asian teams for Qatar 2022. They had an incredible run in the AFC Qualifiers, but the test in the FIFA World Cup will not be easy as they are in the 'Death Group' with Spain, Germany and Costa Rica.

Japan possible starting XI: Shuichi Gonda; Yuto Nagamoto, Maya Yoshida, Ko Itakura, Miki Yamane; Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, Wataru Endo, Ao Tanaka, Junya Ito; Takuma Asano.

USMNT's probable lineup

As for the United States, they also do not have an easy group for Qatar 2022. England is seen as one of the strongest teams in the tournament and they will probably have to fight against Wales and Iran for a spot in the next round.

USMNT possible starting XI: Zach Steffen; Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, Walker Zimmerman, DeAndre Yedlin; Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah; Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi and Timothy Weah.