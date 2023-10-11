Jenni Hermoso is in the middle of a historic legal process against Luis Rubiales after the controversial kiss in the Women’s World Cup final. Rubiales’ actions and his efforts to justify the episode have sparked outrage in Spain to the extent that several female and male players considered leaving the national team as a demonstration of support.

One of those was Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas. However, in the last few weeks, Hermoso remained silent even as her name was all over social media as the scandal grew.

Now, during the induction ceremony at the World Soccer Hall of Fame in Mexico, Hermoso finally decided to talk about the situation. It was an extraordinary message.

Jenni Hermoso delivers emotional speech at World Soccer Hall of Fame

Jenni Hermoso received a special award at the induction ceremony of the World Soccer Hall of Fame at Pachuca. In her acceptance speech, she made her first live public statement regarding the big controversy with Luis Rubiales.

“I want to tell the world: it’s over. I’m Jenni Hermoso, soccer player and I’m that girl who became World Champion. We sacrificed joy and some celebrations and, without deserving it, we suffered too much in a historic moment for all of us. However, I’m convinced we have a big responsibility with the new generations.”

According to Hermoso, their triumph at the World Cup was the only way to show the terrible situation lived by female players of the national team. That’s why it will serve as an example.

“We weren’t champions just to lift a trophy. We were World Champions because that was the only way to be heard, respected and valued. I’m sure millions of girls around the world have identified themselves with us and feel protected thanks to this courageous group of players.”

Furthermore, Jenni Hermoso admitted there are a lot of challenges ahead. “To all those who haven’t been heard, I want to tell you that this is everyone’s fight. We win on and off the field to make sure we have an inclusive sport and society which protects all of us.”