Some people will do anything or say anything to be in the news and that’s the case of former PSG winger Jérôme Rothen, who had nothing better to do than attack world champion Lionel Messi.



Rothen played from 2004 -2010 with PSG and was capped 13 times by France. The former Rangers player spoke out on his talk show, Rothen s’enflamme, about the possibility of Lionel Messi playing the Olympic games in Paris with Argentina, and how the 36-year-old Inter Miami star should feel the heat from fans.



Rothen’s comment stems from the perception that Messi was not motivated enough during his time at PSG and his poor relationship with the PSG fans.



Jérôme Rothen on Lionel Messi



“We should not forget what he has not given. As a French and a Parisian, seeing him parading with Argentina? Guys, if there is any way to dispute the fact that Messi took the piss on us for two years, boo him. He said it would be a disaster to live in Paris and that he hasn’t received the welcome he feels he was owed. Nonsense. He was above the Eiffel Tower like Neymar was. Every French folk showed him respect when he arrived. You expect respect in return and it never arrived.”

Rothen added, “When he was given off days, he never experienced Paris to the fullest and his performances never lived up to what we hoped for from him (…). We heard he was not celebrated accordingly after winning the World Cup. You beat France in the final! He shouldn’t have expected to see the red carpet rolled out for him.”

Messi and Olympic games



The possibility of Lionel Messi playing in the Summer Olympics is remote, Messi will most likely play for Argentina during the Copa America and could miss up to 9 games in MLS regular season action.



If Messi does play the Olympics, he would virtually miss out on the Leagues Cup and most of the summer of the 2024 MLS season.