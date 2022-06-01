After 11 seasons with the Red Devils the 29-year-old attacker has departed the club and is looking towards the future.

Jesse Lingard’s time at Manchester United is over, the attacking midfielder is just one of many players that has left the club in the last few weeks. Paul Pogba also has left the club and Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani announced his departure as well.

For Lingard it was an up and down 11 years at United, playing 232 matches and 35 goals, winning 4 titles in that time. That may be the most eye raising statistic, that in 11 seasons Manchester United only was able to win 4 titles, none of which were the Premier League or UEFA Champions League.

Lingard has been the subject of various transfer rumors during the year, and it seemed more than likely that Lingard would move on. Here are the clubs interested in the England international.

Clubs interested in Jesse Lingard

According to various sources Jesse Lingard has been on the short list of the following clubs, West Ham United and Newcastle United.

Newcastle is looking to build a much more competitive squad next season, with the goal to at least get into European positions as a minimum after ending the season on a high note.

West Ham has been on the trails of Lingard since the January transfer window, the Hammers finished seventh in the Premier League and are looking to add a new piece to their attack.

In the next few weeks other offers will surely come in for Lingard, who at 29 can still be a valuable asset to any team.