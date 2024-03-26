José Luis Chilavert has grown accustomed to rock bottom, often being the center of baseless accusations against various ex-footballers, executives, and institutions. This time the now 58-year-old former World Cup veteran pointed his finger towards Vinicius Jr.

On Monday, Vinicius Jr could not hold back his tears when discussing the times he has been subjected to racist abuse by supporters of opposing teams in LaLiga. Vinicius Jr stated, “I’m sorry. I just want to play football, do everything for my club and my family and never see black people suffering.”

Chilavert, who has a long history of saying outlandish things, took to X and tweeted a response to a video uploaded by Argentine journalist, Juan Pablo Varsky.

José Luis Chilavert attacks Vinicius Jr on X

Chilavert’s response was to the video where Vinicius Jr broke down and the former Velez Sarsfield goalkeeper wrote, “Nothing more than a circus, the first one to insult and attack rivals is him. Don’t be a f****t, football is for men”.

The reactions to Chilavert’s comments were mixed, while there were more negative comments towards his opinions, sadly there were others who thought the former three-time best goalkeeper in the world’s comments were on point.

Chilavert’s history in the game is a mixed one, as a goalkeeper and teammate many have stated he was one of a kind. Off the field, Chilavert has stooped to the lowest common denominator to try and win an argument.

The Paraguayan’s antics range from punching and spitting at reporters, to a suspended prison sentence for attacking a physiotherapist.

In 2018, Chilavert called for the expulsion of the British ambassador to Paraguay Matthew Hedges over comments the ambassador made about the conviction of 12 farmers in a case relating to the violent deaths of six police officers and 11 rural workers in 2012. Chilavert made anglophobic and homophobic comments, calling Hedges’s homosexuality, ‘anormal’.