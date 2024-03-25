Vinicius Jr has had enough, the Brazilian and Real Madrid winger could not hold back the tears as he broke down mid-press conference when asked about the racial abuse he has suffered.

Vinicius Jr was subject to racial taunting against Valencia at Mestalla Stadium last season. Spain and LaLiga have a sad history when it comes to racial taunting but it has come to the forefront when it pertains to the Brazilian star, who has suffered multiple abuses while playing with Real Madrid.

When Vinicius Jr was asked three times over the racist incidents he has had to suffer, the 23-year-old broke down in tears.

Vinicius Jr cries during press conference

Vinicius Jr, unable to hold back his tears, simply said, “I’m sorry. I just want to play football, do everything for my club and my family and never see black people suffering.”

Visibly shaken, the press in attendance began to applaud the player who has been at Real Madrid since 2018. As recently as this month Vinicius Jr was racially abused by Osasuna.

He has also received abuse from Atletico Madrid and Barcelona supporters.

Brazil and Vinicius Jr are set to play against Spain on Tuesday as the Brazilian national team is fresh off of a win against England 1-0.