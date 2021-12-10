Reports from Germany claim a Bayern Munich player could be on his way out soon and Jose Mourinho would be looking forward to landing him for AS Roma, where he didn't get off to a great start.

During a summer packed with headline-making moves, AS Roma made a shocking appointment of his own by acquiring the services of two-time UEFA Champions League winner and famous head coach Jose Mourinho.

The Special One, who left an indelible mark in Porto, Chelsea, and Inter Milan, returned to the Serie A more than a decade after his successful stint with the Nerazzurri, with whom he won the treble.

However, Mourinho got off to a tricky start at the Italian capital and needs to get his team back on track fast. That's why he would try and boost the middle of the park in January, something he failed to do last summer. And he could find the answer in Bayern Munich.

Report: Jose Mourinho targets Bayern Munich midfielder for AS Roma

Roma had their fair share of signings last summer, spending over $100 million for a bunch of players, including Tammy Abraham. However, that didn't seem to be enough for them, as they were unable to acquire a central midfield, a position Mourinho looks interested in upgrading.

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka has been heavily linked in the last transfer window but the deal didn't materialize. But Mou could find his solution soon, as German outlet Fussball Transfers reports Roma are interested in Bayern's Corentin Tolisso.

The France international's contract with the Bundesliga giants is up in the summer and the Germans would welcome an offer before that happens. Tolisso has fallen short of expectations at the Allianz Arena following a $45m move from Olympique Lyon in 2017.