Jose Mourinho and Lionel Messi were part of one of the greatest rivalries in the history of soccer between Real Madrid and Barcelona. It was a magic era for thousands of fans around the globe.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Xavi, Iker Casillas, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Ramos and Pep Guardiola were some of the names at legendary episodes in La Liga and especially in that semifinal of the 2010-2011 Champions League in which Barça advanced.

One year before, the Portuguese coach delivered a massive hit when Inter Milan eliminated Barcelona in the Champions League semifinals at Camp Nou, paving the way for a historic treble that thrilled Italy. Messi never forgot.

Now, Mourinho has had time to reflect on the importance of Lionel Messi and everything the Argentine star represents for the sport. That’s why he acknowledged one big regret.

Jose Mourinho would have loved to coach Lionel Messi

Jose Mourinho praised Lionel Messi during an exclusive interview with famous youtuber Ohm. This was his answer when asked about the footballer he would have liked to coach.

“I never got to coach Lionel Messi, but nobody can coach Messi. Lionel Messi has never needed to be coached. Who can say, ‘I was Messi’s coach’? It seems absurd to me. He knows everything and was born with it all. Perhaps he can teach you things. It would only be to say, ‘I had the honor of having him on the team.'”

Although Messi was always his impossible dream, Mourinho also revealed part of a list of great players he wanted to coach throughout his career.

“There are many players. To continue with the topic of Roma, I would have liked to have De Rossi at Inter and Real Madrid, but it wasn’t possible. I also wanted Totti at Inter, despite his age, it wasn’t possible. These are always players you want to coach throughout your career.”