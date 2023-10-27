The 2023 MLS season is over for Inter Miami, but the club co-owned by David Beckham is already making plans for next year. This week, the South Florida team announced three players will not be back for the 2024 campaign. Josef Martinez is one of them.

The Venezuelan star joined the club from Atlanta United in January. But after only one season, the Herons decided not to exercise his contract option. Victor Ulloa and Jake Lacava are also leaving Miami this offseason.

Far from showing any hard feelings towards the franchise, Martinez looked grateful for his time in South Beach. The 30-year-old took to Instagram to officially say goodbye to the club.

“It has been a beautiful period. I will always cherish the love I was given. Thank you all for this special year. And mainly to thousands of Venezuelans for so much love and for making me feel at home,” wrote Martinez.

Inter Miami looking for better results

Martinez benefited from Lionel Messi‘s arrival in July, as he helped Leo lead Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup title with three goals and two assists in seven games. Still, the club had bigger expectations for the Venezuela international.

Before the Argentine star came to town, Martinez failed to put the team on his back and the Herons struggled in the Eastern Conference. In the end, he finished the MLS campaign with just seven goals in 27 matches. Besides, Miami missed the playoffs.

While Martinez was one of the most famous players on the squad, Inter Miami’s decision to part with him was not exactly a surprise. Messi’s arrival has been a game-changer for the club, so the feeling is that the team could save Josef’s salary to invest in another world-class striker.

Inter Miami could go after Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez has been continuously linked with a move to South Florida since Messi moved to the US, and it looks like it could finally happen in 2024. The Uruguayan striker couldn’t join Leo before because Gremio wouldn’t let him go, but the Brazilian club confirmed Lucho will leave the club at the end of the year.

The former Barcelona star has been playing through pain in his left knee, but he cannot go on like this for another year in Brazil. Suarez has yet to make a decision about his future, as he’s not even sure if he’ll continue playing. But chances are that we see him in an Inter Miami uniform in 2024.

In fact, coach Gerardo Martino has already admitted his coaching staff has a plan for 2024 which involves Suarez. Since he’ll be a free agent, it could be the perfect opportunity for a long-awaited reunion with Messi.

Josef Martinez had a guaranteed salary of $4,391,667. By opting out of his contract, Inter Miami could use that budget for other players. Suarez looks like the strongest candidate, but if the Uruguayan ultimately doesn’t arrive, Messi’s presence will probably help them get another prominent striker.