Josh Sargent got the call to one of the youngest rosters ever for the USMNT in World Cup history. Read here to find more details about his career and how much he earns with Norwich City.

Josh Sargent is one of seven forwards called by manager Gregg Berhalter to the US squad for the 2022 World Cup. He is one of nine U-23 players who will be at Qatar with the United States, tying the National Team's record from Italy 1990. Furthermore, the 26-man roster is the second-youngest for the US in World Cup history with an average age of 25 years, 175 days. Sargent is a huge part of that at 22 years old.

After very impressive performances as a youngster in Missouri, Josh Sargent got his great opportunity when Werder Bremen acquired him oficially on January of 2018. As an 18-year old, the striker made his official debut in the Bundesliga on December of that same year and signed a contract extension on February 2019.

After playing 72 games and scoring 13 goals with Werder Bremen from 2018 to 2021, Norwich City signed him to play in the Premier League. Read here to find out Josh Sargent's salary with The Canaries, now playing in the EFL Championship after last year's relegation.

How much money does Josh Sargent make?

Josh Sargent will be in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar despite a lot of criticism after a very suprising list announced by Gregg Berhalter. A lot of people raised questions about why Ricardo Pepi wasn't included instead of Sargent. The US manager was very clear by saying he could only pick between two of these three names: Jesus Ferreira, Josh Sargent and Ricardo Pepi. Berhalter's argument in favor of Sargent was the EFL Championship is a stronger league than the Eredivisie (Pepi is at FC Groningen).

On August 2021, Norwich City paid a $10 million transfer fee to Werder Bremen for Josh Sargent. The striker then signed a four-year contract which pays him almost $3 million anually. Considering this scenario, Josh Sargent makes $250k per month, $63k per week, $9k per day and almost $372 per hour.