Jürgen Klinsmann is not an easy person to digest, a legendary striker whose coaching career has been defined by his great philosophies but poor execution. With the USMNT, Jürgen Klinsmann won only 1 Gold Cup in 2013, he would reach the semifinals of the Copa America Centenario, but was badly beaten by Colombia and Argentina along the way.

In 2014, the USMNT was able to get to the round of 16 at the World Cup in Brazil, but a monster effort by Tim Howard kept the US in a game they should have been down 5-0 by half time against Belgium. After 2014 it all went down hill as a generational change in the program saw the German find little answers as the USMNT would fail to qualify for 2018.

Before taking over South Korea, Klinsmann quickly resigned from Hertha BSC, and now the former World Cup winner has not won a single game with South Korea going 0-2-2, the losses include defeats to Uruguay and Peru, with draws with Colombia and El Salvador.



Why is Jürgen Klinsmann on hot seat?

According to Korean journalist Sungmo Lee, the former USMNT boss is in hot water over, “no wins in 4 games, no commitment for Korean football, having Zoom press conference with Korean media from the United States.”

The only way out for Klinsmann at this point would be to win the Asian Cup in 2024, but most of all the German needs to “show ‘commitment’ to Korean football, otherwise the situation could get worse.”

Klinsmann owns a home in California, where he has spent much of his time post-retirement, he was last spotted on ESPN FC talking about Neymar and Lionel Messi’s moves to Saudi Arabia and MLS respectively.