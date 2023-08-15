Neymar's salary at Al-Hilal: How much he makes per hour, day, week, month, and year?

Neymar has joined the list of world-class players who decided to take their talents to the Middle East. The Brazilian superstar joined Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal, leaving Paris Saint-Germain after six years.

This transfer would have taken everyone by surprise if it weren’t for all the stars who have previously moved to the Gulf State. Cristiano Ronaldo was the first to shock the world in January 2023, joining Al-Nassr after the World Cup.

Since then, countless world-renowned players have joined the Saudi Pro League. At 31, Neymar will try a new experience in his career after a successful tenure in the Old Continent. Of course, he’ll see plenty of money come his way.

Neymar’s contract at Al-Hilal

According to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, PSG will receive nearly €100 million for Neymar’s transfer to Al-Hilal. The Saudi Arabian club, meanwhile, is reportedly ready to hand the Brazilian a lucrative deal.

How much does Neymar make a week?

Fabrizio Romano claims the winger agreed on a €300m salary package for two years, but it could go up to €400m with add-ons and commercial deals. In that case, Neymar would make €200m per season, which breaks down as follows: €16,666,666 a month; €4,166,666 a week; €595,238 a day; €24,802 an hour; €413 a minute; and €6.9 a second.