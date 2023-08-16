Lionel Messi has just added the Philadelphia Union to his long list of victims. The Argentine star helped Inter Miami beat Jim Curtin‘s side 4-1 on the road to claim a ticket to the 2023 Leagues Cup final.

The Argentine star scored his ninth goal in just six games for the Herons with a beautiful shot from outside the box in the first half, extending the South Florida team’s lead in the match.

In his post-match press conference, Curtin had nothing but praise for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. While he claimed that Inter Miami will be unstoppable with Leo, the Union coach also suggested MLS needs to change its rules.

Philadelphia coach calls on MLS to change rules after Messi’s performance

“We didn’t lose to Miami , we lost the game against one man Leo Messi,” Curtin said. “With Lionel Messi, nothing is going to stop Inter Miami. Their ownership is going to spend like crazy. They’re going to make them the best team in the league.

“They might already be the best team in the league. That’s coming and I don’t think anything’s stopping them,” he added, before claiming that the league should consider changing its salary cap policy. “I think the league rules are going to change. And It should… I think that’s coming.”

Curtin is not the first one to bring this subject to the table. The Athletic reported not long ago that MLS executives have already discussed the possibility of changing the league’s current rules. Needless to say, Messi’s presence is a game-changer for Major League Soccer in every aspect.