Jurgen Klopp has earned his money, the German manager has done wonders for the clubs he has worked with. Klopp has won 12 titles in his career across three teams, he has won the UEFA Champions League once and been runner up three times.



The charismatic manager has coached Mainz 05, Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool for a lifetime record of 568 wins, 251 draws, and 231 losses. Without question Jurgen Klopp is one of the best managers in the world.



But how much does Jurgen Klopp make? That question was indirectly revealed by German Federation vice-president Ralph-Uwe Schaffert, who in an interview with Hannoversche Allgemeine spilled the beans.



Jurgen Klopp’s current salary



According to Ralph-Uwe Schaffert, who was answering a question regarding Klopp as a possible manager for Germany in the future, the executive stated, “The DFB can’t play Jurgen Klopp at all… He earns a fixed €24m a year, plus €26m guaranteed advertising income – so €50m.”

In USD it would rate at $55 million for Klopp who is at $26.5 million just on salary alone. The rest comes from his sponsorship revenue, making him one of the highest paid managers in the world.

Jurgen Klopp with Liverpool



This season Liverpool ended 2023 in first place in the Premier League tied on points with unlikely challenger Aston Villa, and two points above Manchester City and Arsenal.



Liverpool also finished second in their Champions League group tied with Napoli and are in the round of 16 in that competition.