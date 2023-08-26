Juventus vs Bologna: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Serie A in your country

Juventus will receive Bologna this Sunday, August 27 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

In this match, two teams that had notably disparate beginnings in Serie A will be pitted against each other. On one hand, we have Juventus, who secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Udinese on the opening Matchday. This triumph solidified their position at the summit of the standings and they are now poised to attain their second consecutive win.

On the opposing side, Bologna has encountered a challenging commencement to the season. They faced AC Milan in their first match (resulting in a 2-0 defeat), and now they are up against the formidable Juventus. Additionally, in Matchday 5, they are scheduled to contend against Napoli. Undoubtedly, it holds immense significance for Bologna to accrue their initial points in order to bolster their confidence moving forward.

Juventus vs Bologna: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (August 28)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (August 28)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 PM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (August 28)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 4:30 AM (August 28)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Philippines: 12:30 AM (August 28)

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (August 28)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Juventus vs Bologna: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada, TLN, VIVA

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZ PLAY

France: beIN Sports 1, free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Sporty TV

Greece: Space Sport 3 HD

India: Sports18 HD

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Premium, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1

Israel: ONE2

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italy, 214 DAZN Zone

Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZ PLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV, MáXimo 360

Spain: Come on, Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 1, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 8 Live

United Arab Emirates: STARZ PLAY

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Great Goal.