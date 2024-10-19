Juventus vs Lazio: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 8

Juventus play against Lazio in a Matchday 8 game of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming online, here's how you can catch every moment of the action, tailored to your country.

Matchday 8 in Serie A will feature one of the most compelling matchups of the season, as Juventus and Lazio square off in a battle for a spot near the top of the standings. Both teams have 13 points, trailing league leaders Napoli by just three. With the opportunity to close the gap on first place, the stakes are high, and only one team will emerge as a serious contender in the title race.

Juventus will be looking to bounce back after a frustrating 1-1 draw against Cagliari, while Lazio enters the contest with momentum following a 2-1 victory over Empoli. A draw won’t do much for either team’s ambitions, which sets the stage for an intense and fiercely competitive showdown.

