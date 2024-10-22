Juventus vs Stuttgart: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Juventus are set to clash with Stuttgart in a League stage Matchday 3 encounter of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans won’t want to miss this highly anticipated matchup, and there are plenty of ways to catch the action. Whether you prefer to watch it on television or stream it online, check the viewing options available in your country.
Juventus are off to a strong start in the Champions League, securing two hard-fought victories to be one of seven teams with a perfect record through the first two Matchdays. Their most recent win, a 3-2 thriller against RB Leipzig, proved especially challenging.
Now, the Vecchia Signora is eyeing a third consecutive victory as they prepare to face Stuttgart a team that, despite limited Champions League experience, impressed in their debut against Real Madrid, despite the defeat. However, their second match ended in a 1-1 draw against Sparta Prague, leaving them with just one point from six and in desperate need of a win to climb the standings.
Juventus vs Stuttgart: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (October 23)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 23)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 23)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 23)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 23)
Mexico: 1:00 AM (October 23)
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Juventus vs Stuttgart: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: myCANAL, Canal+ Live 4
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, Virgin Media Two, TNT Sports 4
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K
Mexico: Max
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 3 Portugal
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 5
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 4
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4
USA: Paramount+, ViX