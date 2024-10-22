Juventus vs Stuttgart: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Juventus will take on Stuttgart in a League Stage Matchday 3 showdown of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans can find all the essential details, including the match schedule, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your countries, right here.

Juventus are set to clash with Stuttgart in a League stage Matchday 3 encounter of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans won’t want to miss this highly anticipated matchup, and there are plenty of ways to catch the action. Whether you prefer to watch it on television or stream it online, check the viewing options available in your country.

[Watch Juventus vs Stuttgart live in the USA on Paramount+]

Juventus are off to a strong start in the Champions League, securing two hard-fought victories to be one of seven teams with a perfect record through the first two Matchdays. Their most recent win, a 3-2 thriller against RB Leipzig, proved especially challenging.

Now, the Vecchia Signora is eyeing a third consecutive victory as they prepare to face Stuttgart a team that, despite limited Champions League experience, impressed in their debut against Real Madrid, despite the defeat. However, their second match ended in a 1-1 draw against Sparta Prague, leaving them with just one point from six and in desperate need of a win to climb the standings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Juventus vs Stuttgart: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 23)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 23)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 23)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 23)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 23)

Mexico: 1:00 AM (October 23)

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Deniz Undav of Stuttgart – IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

Juventus vs Stuttgart: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: myCANAL, Canal+ Live 4

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, Virgin Media Two, TNT Sports 4

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K

Mexico: Max

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 3 Portugal

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 5

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 4

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4

USA: Paramount+, ViX