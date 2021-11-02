Juventus and Zenit will face each other for Matchday 4 of the 2021/22 Champions League group stage at Allianz Stadium of Turin. Here, check out when, where and how to watch this match in the US.

Juventus will host Zenit in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League with the hope of remaining unbeaten in the tournament. The Italian side have won their three matches so far and they are at the top of the Group D standings. Here is all the detailed information about this UCL game including the date, time, TV Channel and location.

The hosts may not be in their best moment in the Serie A, after losing two consecutives matches in the league against Sassuolo and Verona, both ending 2-1. However, in the Champions League, Allegri’s team has been ruthless, winning all their matches.

Meanwhile, Zenit it’s third in the table, having won only a match in the Champions League, when they beat Malmo 4-0 on Matchday 2. They lost to Juventus last time out at home, and now they have to try to steal points from their visit in Turin if they want to still have chances to reach the round of 16.

Juventus vs Zenit: Date

Juventus and Zenot will face each other for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 group stage on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The match will take place at Allianz Stadium of Turin, in Turin, Italy.

Juventus vs Zenit: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Juventus vs Zenit

The Champions League match between Juventus and Zenit for Matchday 4 of the group stage, to be played at Juventus Stadium, will be broadcasted in the US by TUDN.com, Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDNxtra.