Juventusvs AC Milan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Juventus and AC Milan meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Allianz Stadium in Torino. The home team still has a small chance. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch Juventus vs AC Milan online in the US on Paramount+]

Juventus are in the 7th spot of the standings with 59 points, they lost a recent game against Empoli 1-4 in what was the end of a small winning streak.

AC Milan only think about playing in the european tournaments in the upcoming season, they have 64 points in the 4th spot of the standings. The most recent victory for them was against Sampdoria 5-1.

Juventus vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time

Juventus and AC Milan play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Sunday, May 28 at Allianz Stadium in Torino.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM May 29

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM May 29

Indonesia: 3:45 AM May 29

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM May 29

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM May 29

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM May 29

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

Juventus vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: Fubo Canada

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

India: Sports18, JioTV, Sports18 HD

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Malta: TSN3 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport Docu

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Fotball

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 12, Blue Sport 1

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

United States: Paramount+