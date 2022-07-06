With the transfer season in full swing some players have near impossible release clauses to tie them down to their clubs.

Karim Benzema, Pedri among the players with the highest release clauses, who is the most valued?

The silly season is well underway, with transfers coming in and coming out, players like Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Christian Pulisic are all over the transfer rumor mill. Today in world soccer it is not crazy to see clubs spend $100 million on a defender.

30-years-ago you really had to be a talented and world class player to command a $30 million dollar sale, today roster players are going for $60 million. This is evident with USMNT star Christian Pulisic who was sold to Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund for $73 million but is a sub on the team.

Incredible to think given that in his heyday Diego Maradona was sold from Barcelona to Napoli for $10.48 million. Here are the current top release clauses for players in the world, incredibly all of them play for Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Top soccer player release clauses

The countdown is as follows as per The Sun, Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid) has a clause of $711 million, Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid) is at $763 million. Coming in at number 8 is Luka Modric (Real Madrid) who despite his age has a clause of $763 million as well.

Uruguayan sensation Federico Valverde of Real Madrid also has a release clause of $763 million, while despite a poor season Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) is at $816 million. David Alaba of Real Madrid hits the $864 million mark at 30 years of age.

The players that crack the insane amount of $1 billion is Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo of Barcelona, Real Madrid goal machine Karim Benzema, and Pedri of Barcelona and Ansu Fati also of the Catalan giants.