Chelsea vs Brighton: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 6

Chelsea will face off against Brighton in what will be a Matchday 6 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans can catch the much-anticipated matchup through various platforms, with broadcast and live-streaming options providing full coverage in your country.
Chelsea have bounced back impressively after their opening day defeat, picking up 10 points from a possible 12 in their last four Premier League matches. The Blues‘ recent run of form has propelled them near the top of the table, showcasing their resilience and determination. Adding to their momentum, Chelsea also advanced in the Carabao Cup, keeping hopes alive for silverware on multiple fronts.
Looking to continue their surge, Chelsea are eyeing another crucial win, but their upcoming clash against Brighton won’t be easy. Brighton, sitting just four points behind league leaders Manchester City with 9 points, are also in the hunt for a top spot. Both teams will view this matchup as a pivotal opportunity to strengthen their position in the standings.
Chelsea vs Brighton: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 12:00 AM (September 29)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
USA: 10:00 AM (ET)
Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion – IMAGO / Sebastian Frej
Chelsea vs Brighton: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada
France: myCANAL, Canal+ Live 6
Germany: Sky Sport Mix
India: Disney+, Hotstar, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Talksport 2 Radio UK
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now Canal+, Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Blitz ROA, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: StarTimes App, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SABC Sport, SABC Plus, Showmax, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SABC 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2
UK: Talksport 2 Radio UK
USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC