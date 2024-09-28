Trending topics:
Premier League

Chelsea vs Brighton: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 6

Chelsea will play against Brighton for the Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Axel Disasi (L) and<br /> Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea
© IMAGO / VisionhausAxel Disasi (L) and<br /> Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea

By Leonardo Herrera

Chelsea will face off against Brighton in what will be a Matchday 6 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans can catch the much-anticipated matchup through various platforms, with broadcast and live-streaming options providing full coverage in your country.

[Watch Chelsea vs Brighton online in the US on Peacock]

Chelsea have bounced back impressively after their opening day defeat, picking up 10 points from a possible 12 in their last four Premier League matches. The Blues‘ recent run of form has propelled them near the top of the table, showcasing their resilience and determination. Adding to their momentum, Chelsea also advanced in the Carabao Cup, keeping hopes alive for silverware on multiple fronts.

Looking to continue their surge, Chelsea are eyeing another crucial win, but their upcoming clash against Brighton won’t be easy. Brighton, sitting just four points behind league leaders Manchester City with 9 points, are also in the hunt for a top spot. Both teams will view this matchup as a pivotal opportunity to strengthen their position in the standings.

Advertisement

Chelsea vs Brighton: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 12:00 AM (September 29)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
USA: 10:00 AM (ET)

Joao Pedro of Brighton &amp; Hove Albion – IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion – IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Advertisement

Chelsea vs Brighton: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada
France: myCANAL, Canal+ Live 6
Germany: Sky Sport Mix
India: Disney+, Hotstar, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Talksport 2 Radio UK
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now Canal+, Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Blitz ROA, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: StarTimes App, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SABC Sport, SABC Plus, Showmax, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SABC 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2
UK: Talksport 2 Radio UK
USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Arsenal vs Leicester City: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 6
Premier League

Arsenal vs Leicester City: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 6

MLB News: Jazz Chisholm Jr sends strong message to Aaron Judge, Yankees ahead of playoffs
MLB

MLB News: Jazz Chisholm Jr sends strong message to Aaron Judge, Yankees ahead of playoffs

Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence won't have two key teammates to face the Texans
NFL

Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence won't have two key teammates to face the Texans

MLB News: The Los Angeles Angels hit record-breaking playoff drought, setting new league benchmark
MLB

MLB News: The Los Angeles Angels hit record-breaking playoff drought, setting new league benchmark

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo