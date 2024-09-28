Chelsea vs Brighton: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 6

Chelsea will play against Brighton for the Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Chelsea have bounced back impressively after their opening day defeat, picking up 10 points from a possible 12 in their last four Premier League matches. The Blues‘ recent run of form has propelled them near the top of the table, showcasing their resilience and determination. Adding to their momentum, Chelsea also advanced in the Carabao Cup, keeping hopes alive for silverware on multiple fronts.

Looking to continue their surge, Chelsea are eyeing another crucial win, but their upcoming clash against Brighton won’t be easy. Brighton, sitting just four points behind league leaders Manchester City with 9 points, are also in the hunt for a top spot. Both teams will view this matchup as a pivotal opportunity to strengthen their position in the standings.

Chelsea vs Brighton: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (September 29)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

USA: 10:00 AM (ET)

Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion – IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Chelsea vs Brighton: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada

France: myCANAL, Canal+ Live 6

Germany: Sky Sport Mix

India: Disney+, Hotstar, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Talksport 2 Radio UK

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now Canal+, Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Blitz ROA, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: StarTimes App, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SABC Sport, SABC Plus, Showmax, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SABC 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2

UK: Talksport 2 Radio UK

USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC