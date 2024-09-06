Kazakhstan vs Norway: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Kazakhstan face Norway in the League B Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Here's how and where you can catch the action live online from various regions around the globe.

Kazakhstan will face off against Erling Haaland’s Norway in what will be a Matchday 1 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage, kicking off their League B campaign. Here’s how you can watch the action of this game, whether on TV or through live streaming available in your country.

Norway are set to kick off their Nations League campaign, once again carrying the weight of high expectations. Despite boasting a “golden generation” featuring world-class talents like Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, the Norwegians have struggled to make a significant impact in UEFA tournaments.

With time ticking away on the prime years of their star players, Norway are eager to turn things around and finally deliver on their potential in this competition.

Now they face Kazakhstan, a team that has shown considerable progress in recent years. Kazakhstan will be looking to showcase their growth and make a statement in the tournament, Both teams have something to prove, setting the stage for a competitive showdown.

Kazakhstan vs Norway: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (September 7)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

USA: 10:00 AM (ET)

Kazakhstan vs Norway: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: L’Équipe Live Foot

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

International: UEFA.tv, Sport 24

Kazakhstan: Qazsporttv.kz, Qazsport

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport, Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League, Nigeria SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Live

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV2

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports, ViX

