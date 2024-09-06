Trending topics:
Kazakhstan vs Norway: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Kazakhstan face Norway in the League B Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Here's how and where you can catch the action live online from various regions around the globe.

Erling Haaland of Norway
© IMAGO / Gonzales PhotoErling Haaland of Norway

By Leonardo Herrera

Kazakhstan will face off against Erling Haaland’s Norway in what will be a Matchday 1 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage, kicking off their League B campaign. Here’s how you can watch the action of this game, whether on TV or through live streaming available in your country.

[Watch Kazakhstan vs Norway online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Norway are set to kick off their Nations League campaign, once again carrying the weight of high expectations. Despite boasting a “golden generation” featuring world-class talents like Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, the Norwegians have struggled to make a significant impact in UEFA tournaments.

With time ticking away on the prime years of their star players, Norway are eager to turn things around and finally deliver on their potential in this competition.
Now they face Kazakhstan, a team that has shown considerable progress in recent years. Kazakhstan will be looking to showcase their growth and make a statement in the tournament, Both teams have something to prove, setting the stage for a competitive showdown.

Kazakhstan vs Norway: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 12:00 AM (September 7)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
USA: 10:00 AM (ET)

Kazakhstan’s Abat Aimbetov (left) celebrates after scoring –

Kazakhstan's Abat Aimbetov (left) celebrates after scoring –

Kazakhstan vs Norway: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: L’Équipe Live Foot
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
International: UEFA.tv, Sport 24
Kazakhstan: Qazsporttv.kz, Qazsport
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport, Ziggo Sport 2
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League, Nigeria SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Live
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV2
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports, ViX

Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

