The Los Angeles FC midfielder is one of the players who will go with the United States team to the next World Cup. Here we tell you everything about him, such as parents, salary, ethnicity, and social media.

There are only a few days left before the start of Qatar 2022, and the teams are already presenting the templates for the competition. One of them is the United States, whose players include the Los Angeles FC midfielder. Here we will tell you everything about him, such as parents, salary, ethnicity, and social media.

Kelly Acosta began his career at FC Dallas, making his first-team debut in a 3-0 loss to Seattle in August 2013. He played for the Texan team from 2013 to 2018, before moving on to the Rapids. His good performances in the Colorado team made LAFC, MLS champions, pay attention to him.

As for the United States team, he has had a lot of presence since the youth divisions. He was part of the American under 17 and under 20 teams. He played in the 2011 Under-17 Soccer World Cup and the Under-20 World Cup in 2013. In the USMNT senior team, he made his debut in January of 2016.

Age

Kellyn Acosta was born in Plano, Texas, on July 24, 1995, so she is currently 27 years old.

Parents and ethnicity

Kellyn's parents are Kennith Acosta, Kanikah Perry. Regarding her ethnic origin, her father is of Japanese origin and her mother is Puerto Rican. He was eligible to play for Japan or the United States.

Salary

According to the firstsportz.com site, Kelly is earning a yearly base salary of around $1.1 million. His salary with guaranteed compensation adds up to more than $1.24 million every year.

Social media

Kellyn Acosta has accounts on the social networks most used by users: Instagram (@kellynacosta), twitter (@KellynAcosta) and facebook (Kellyn Acosta | Los Angeles CA).

