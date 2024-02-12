Kobenhavn vs Manchester City: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 13, 2024

Kobenhavn will face off against Manchester City in the first leg match of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here, you can explore extensive insights regarding this encounter, encompassing details on where to watch the match via television or live streaming services available in your country.

It is the first match of a series that promises to be the “David against Goliath” of the round of 16. Without a doubt, Manchester City, a continent giant, will play the role of Goliath, having significantly improved their international performance in recent years, culminating in becoming champions.

Precisely, this year they are defending the title obtained in 2023, and so far, they have been doing so steadily. Kobenhavn, in the role of David, will attempt to halt the triumphant march of the “Citizens” thus far. They already caused a surprise in the group stage by qualifying above Galatasaray and Manchester United, and they are in pursuit of another remarkable achievement.

Kobenhavn vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 14)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 14)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 14)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 14)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 14)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 14)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 14)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 14)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 14)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Kobenhavn vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Sporza, Pickx+ Sports 3

Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Indonesia: vidio

International: Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: discovery+, RTE Player, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, LiveScore App, TNT Sports 1, RTE 2, discovery+ App

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: Sky Sport 253, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Arena

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Philippines: Premier Sports

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

Serbia: Arena 2 Premium

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

Sweden: TV4 Football, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1 Live

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: TNT Sports Ultimate, TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS, ViX