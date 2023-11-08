In a highly anticipated 2023-2024 Champions League Group A, Kobenhavn will host English giants Manchester United today at their formidable Parken Stadium in Denmark. Both teams will be vying for crucial points as they seek to secure their place in the knockout rounds of the prestigious tournament. The Red Devils’ coach Erik ten Hag knows that another negative result will jeopardize his future in the position.
[Watch Kobenhavn vs Manchester United online free in the US on Fubo]
Kobenhavn, the reigning Danish champions, have a reputation for being a tenacious and resilient side, capable of upsetting even the most formidable opponents. They are not playing as well as they did last season in the Danish Superliga, Kobenhavn are having problems winning Champions League games. So far they are in the last spot with a unit and a record of two losses and a draw.
Manchester United, under the tutelage of new manager Ten Hag, are undergoing a period of transition and rejuvenation. But things are not working out for them in the current Champions League with only 3 points, 2 losses, one win and three games left things could get more complicated for them.
Kobenhavn vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time
Kobenhavn and Manchester United play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 8 at Parken in Kobenhavn. The stage is set for an electrifying encounter between two teams with contrasting styles and ambitions. Kobenhavn will be looking to exploit Manchester United’s defensive vulnerabilities, while the Red Devils will aim to impose their attacking prowess on the Danish champions.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM November 9
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 9
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM November 9
Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 9
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM November 9
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 9
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 9
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM November 9
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM November 9
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM November 9
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Kobenhavn vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 7, Proximus Pickx
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN Sports English
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 5
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Greece: MEGA Channel, Cosmote Sport 7 HD
India: SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 1, Virgin Media Two, discovery+, TalkSport Radio UK, LiveScore App, discovery+ App
Israel: 5Gold
Italy: Sky Sport 255, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal, DAZN Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 6, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Fotball
Switzerland: Blue Sport 5 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD
United Kingdom: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+, TalkSport Radio UK
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), TUDNxtra, ViX