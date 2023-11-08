Kobenhavn vs Manchester United: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country today

In a highly anticipated 2023-2024 Champions League Group A, Kobenhavn will host English giants Manchester United today at their formidable Parken Stadium in Denmark. Both teams will be vying for crucial points as they seek to secure their place in the knockout rounds of the prestigious tournament. The Red Devils’ coach Erik ten Hag knows that another negative result will jeopardize his future in the position.

[Watch Kobenhavn vs Manchester United online free in the US on Fubo]

Kobenhavn, the reigning Danish champions, have a reputation for being a tenacious and resilient side, capable of upsetting even the most formidable opponents. They are not playing as well as they did last season in the Danish Superliga, Kobenhavn are having problems winning Champions League games. So far they are in the last spot with a unit and a record of two losses and a draw.

Manchester United, under the tutelage of new manager Ten Hag, are undergoing a period of transition and rejuvenation. But things are not working out for them in the current Champions League with only 3 points, 2 losses, one win and three games left things could get more complicated for them.

Kobenhavn vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Kobenhavn and Manchester United play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 8 at Parken in Kobenhavn. The stage is set for an electrifying encounter between two teams with contrasting styles and ambitions. Kobenhavn will be looking to exploit Manchester United’s defensive vulnerabilities, while the Red Devils will aim to impose their attacking prowess on the Danish champions.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM November 9

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 9

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM November 9

Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 9

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM November 9

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 9

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 9

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM November 9

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM November 9

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM November 9

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Kobenhavn vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 7, Proximus Pickx

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN Sports English

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 5

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Greece: MEGA Channel, Cosmote Sport 7 HD

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports 1, Virgin Media Two, discovery+, TalkSport Radio UK, LiveScore App, discovery+ App

Israel: 5Gold

Italy: Sky Sport 255, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal, DAZN Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 6, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Fotball

Switzerland: Blue Sport 5 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+, TalkSport Radio UK

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), TUDNxtra, ViX