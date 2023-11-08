Salzburg vs Inter: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country today

Today’s 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League Group D game between RB Salzburg and Inter promises to be an exciting match. Salzburg, the Austrian champions, are currently in third place in the group with three points, while Inter, are in second place with seven points.

Inter are not group leaders by very little, they have 7 points like Real Sociedad but their GD is +2 while the Spanish side’s is +3. Although the good news is that they, along with Real Sociedad, are the two favorites within the group to reach the Knockout Stage.

Salzburg are happy after winning their 17th Austrian Bundesliga title, but within the Champions League things are different for them. A single victory against Benfica 2-0 and the other two games were defeats against Real Sociedad 0-2 and on October 24 against Inter 1-2 on the road.

Salzburg vs Inter: Kick-Off Time

Salzburg and Inter play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 8 at Red Bull Arena in Wals-Siezenheim. Salzburg, known for their high-tempo attacking football, will be looking to upset Inter and keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages alive. Inter, on the other hand, will be aiming to secure their place in the last 16 with a victory.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM November 9

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 9

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM November 9

Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 9

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM November 9

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 9

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 9

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM November 9

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM November 9

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM November 9

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Salzburg vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 6

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TODbeIN Sports HD 4

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 6

Germany: DAZN Germany, Servus TV

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: LiveScore App, TNT Sports 6, discovery+ App, discovery+

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 6

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena 2 Premium, Arena Sport 3 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 7, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 2, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 1 Live, Blue Sport D 2, Blue Sport3 Plus TV

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TODbeIN Sports HD 4

UK: TNT Sports 6, discovery+, discovery+ App

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), CBS Sports Network, ViX, TUDNxtra



