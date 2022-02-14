The West Ham defender has been caught in the eye of the storm after a video surfaced of him kicking a cat in his home. Zouma’s actions have been condemned by many across the world, except for a handful of West Ham fans.

Kurt Zouma: West Ham United fans have come out in defense of the player with chants and kicking an inflatable cat

Kurt Zouma’s actions are indefensible, the French defender was filmed by his brother kicking and slapping his cat for fun in his home. Upon the release of the video, thousands of people all over the world condemned the actions of the 27-year-old.

While West Ham United issued a statement against what Zouma did, the club still played the defender against Watford and was set to play against Leicester City until the player fell “ill” at the last minute. The club has lost sponsorship deals because of their non-action and Zouma has also lost sponsorship contracts due to the images shown.

When confronted by reporters over the team’s lack of action, West Ham player Michail Antonio turned the tables and asked reporters if what Zouma did was worse than racism in the game. Now a group of West Ham supporters are showing their support for Kurt Zouma.

West Ham fans kick inflatable cat in video

A video has surfaced of West Ham fans singing songs of support and then kicking an inflatable cat for good measure. The video was also condemned by fans who were quoted as saying "Just not right is it. Hope he (Zouma) goes to jail” on social media.

The video was filmed at what appears to be a local bar and the fans, drinking, kicked and punched the cat while laughing. Zouma has already been fined for his actions and charges could still be pressed, but at the moment West Ham United seem to not be taking any action on their side except condemning what Zouma did.

