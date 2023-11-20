Kylian Mbappé could not have had a better World Cup in Qatar, he would eventually score a World Cup final hat-trick in France’s penalty kick loss to Argentina. Lionel Messi also rose to the occasion and had fantastic matches as he led Argentina to their third World Cup title.



Both shared a similar path since, Messi and Mbappé have both wanted out of PSG for some time, eventually the Argentine would go to Inter Miami of Major League Soccer. Kylian Mbappé had a contract dispute with the club and looks on his way to Real Madrid.



In an interview with ESPN, the French star did talk about the Ballon d’Or, and the exact moment he knew that he had lost the prize to Lionel Messi.



Kylian Mbappé on the Ballon d’Or



“I knew he would win it [Ballon d’Or] the night of the World Cup final,” Mbappé said. “Messi deserves it. If he wins the World Cup, he has to win the Ballon d’Or. He is one of the best in history, if not the best.”



“It’s true that Erling Haaland and I had a good season, but that next to a World Cup won by Messi, there is no comparison,” Mbappé said.



Kylian Mbappé in 2023



Since the World Cup finals Kylian Mbappé has been his usual self. scoring 10 goals in 8 games with France.



Currently at PSG, for what could be his final season, he has 15 goals in 15 matches.