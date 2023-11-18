Kylian Mbappe and France achieved the biggest win in the history of the UEFA Euro qualifiers after defeating Gibraltar with an incredible 14-0 victory in a match held at Nice.

The previous record belonged to Germany in a 13-0 triumph against San Marino on September 6, 2006. Lukas Podolski scored four goals in that match at Serravalle.

During the game at Allianz Riviera, Kylian Mbappe scored three goals. The last one by Mbappe was extraordinary surprising Gibraltar’s goalkeeper, Dayle Coleing.

What is the biggest victory in the history of France?

Kylian Mbappe and France also achieved the biggest victory in the history of the national team after winning over Gibraltar in Nice (14-0). The previous record was established on September 6, 1995. On that occasion, France defeated Azerbaijan 10-0 at Auxerre.