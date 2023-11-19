EA Sports FC 24 is one of the most popular video games for soccer enthusiasts worldwide. Despite the historic agreement with FIFA coming to an end, the franchise continues to prove that it can entertain millions of fans.

It’s worth noting that this video game, featuring the iconic cover with Erling Haaland, is available for Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows.

Undoubtedly, one of the most important aspects in EA Sports FC is the pace of the players, especially in Ultimate Team. That’s why fans have been eager to know this aspect for stars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe or Cristiano Ronaldo.

By the way, the list of the best players in terms of pace has some surprising names that could lead you to victory when facing your friends. Get ready to find your advantage.

Who is the fastest player in EA Sports FC 24?

Kylian Mbappe is the player with the best pace (97) on EA Sports FC 24 surpassing Karim Adeyemi of Borussia Dortmund (96), Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid (95), Alphonso Davies of Bayern (95), Moussa Diaby of Aston Villa (95) and Sirlord Conteh of Paderborn (95).

Other notable names are Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen (94), Inaki Williams of Athletic Club (94), Sheraldo Becker (94), Michael of Al Hilal (94), Kevin Schade of Brentford (94), Rafael Leao of AC Milan (93) and Ousmane Dembele of PSG (93).

In the case of Lionel Messi, the star of Inter Miami and Argentina’s national team has a pace of 80. Yes. Age is definitely a factor. After signing with Al Hilal, Cristiano Ronaldo has 77.

Who has the best overall rating in EA Sports FC 24?

Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Kylian Mbappe have the best overall rating in EA Sports FC 24 with 91. They’re followed by Karim Benzema (90), Thibaut Courtois (90), Harry Kane (90), Robert Lewandowski (90), Lionel Messi (90), Neymar (89), Mohamed Salah (89), Virgil van Dijk (89) and Vinicius Jr (89).