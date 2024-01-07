Kylian Mbappe is free to negotiate with any team in the world and he might be already tempted to reach an agreement with Real Madrid. The star could leave France next summer.

Mbappe has to decide if he’s ready to end a six-year tenure with Paris Saint-Germain looking for the biggest challenge of his career. Though he could have extended his agreement at PSG, that hasn’t happened.

Right now, Kylian Mbappe has a valid contract with the French club until the summer of 2024. That’s why, if PSG don’t want to let him go for free, they have to sell him now. As a consequence, Real Madrid are ready to make a push.

However, Florentino Perez, the president of the Spanish club, wants to avoid another humiliation like the one of 2022, when he went public about the big interest for Mbappe only to be rejected.

Real Madrid made a new offer to Kylian Mbappe

According to a report from The Athletic, Kylian Mbappe has received a formal offer from Real Madrid to sign with the team. It’s important to remember that the French star will become a free agent in the summer of 2024, so that transfer won’t have any cost.

There are very important details about the contract offered to Mbappe. First, the economic proposal is lower than the one of 2022. Then, in a major turn of events, Real Madrid don’t want to wait and have established January as the deadline. It’s now or never for the player.

Kylian Mbappe is 25-years old and, if he decides to cash a massive amount of money, PSG have a historic contract extension ready for him. If he opts to pursue glory in the greatest club in the world, all signs point put he’ll have to do it by reducing his salary at Real Madrid. A final decision might be announced in the next few days.