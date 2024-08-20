Kylian Mbappe reportedly sues PSG for an unexpected reason after signing for Real Madrid

Trending topics:
French forward Kylian Mbappe is reportedly suing PSG after joining Real Madrid, according to reports.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the warm up prior to the La Liga match between RCD Mallorca and Real Madrid
By Gianni Taina

French superstar Kylian Mbappe is reportedly taking legal action against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) following his high-profile move to Real Madrid. The dispute centers around a significant financial claim that could have major problems for the Ligue 1 champions at Champions League.

Despite his departure from PSG, the situation between Mbappe and his former club remains unresolved. According to french outlet Le Monde, Mbappe is suing PSG for an unpaid sum of €55 million, which he claims he is owed as part of a renewal bonus from 2022 and other performance-related incentives. Frustrated by the lack of response from PSG President Nasser AlKhelaifi, Mbappe’s legal team has escalated the matter to the French Professional Football League (LFP) and UEFA through the French Football Federation (FFF).

Le Monde revealed that on August 13, Mbappe’s lawyers sent a formal letter to the FFF, requesting that UEFA be informed of the ongoing situation. The letter was addressed to the commission responsible for licensing clubs for international competitions like the Champions League. This commission assesses whether clubs meet all the necessary criteria, including financial obligations, and could potentially deny PSG a Champions League license until the issue with Mbappe is resolved.

PSG could face many problems after Mbappe’s sue

If the court rules in favor of Mbappe, PSG could be forced to pay the €55 million owed, in addition to facing fines for violating French labor agreements. On the sporting side, the club might also be barred from signing new players during upcoming transfer windows.

Mbappe’s camp reportedly notified PSG of the issue back in June without resorting to legal action, with reports suggesting that the player even considered waiving part of the debt out of respect for the club. However, with no response from Al-Khelaifi, the matter has now been taken to court, casting a shadow over PSG’s future.

