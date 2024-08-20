Report: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s multi-million dollar separation deal leaked

Documents have reportedly been signed between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez days after birth of their first daughter.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are one of the most established and popular couples in the football world, having known each other for over eight years since their meeting in Madrid. So it’s no surprise that rumors of a future marriage are increasing, with speculation that they may have already tied the knot in secret. Along with this, there are rumors of a multi-million dollar separation agreement to ensure that nothing is left to chance.

According to a leak by the Portuguese magazine TV Guia, in the event of a breakup, the Al-Nassr player would be required to pay a monthly alimony of €100,000 for life to the Argentine, who is now a Spanish citizen. Additionally, the mansion he owns in Madrid, valued at around 5 million euros, would also become Georgina’s property.

Although the existence of the multi-million dollar agreement was only recently revealed, with increasing rumors that the couple might have married in secret, the Portuguese media outlet has reported that the agreement dates back to the days following the birth of their first biological daughter, Alana Martina.

And it’s no small detail that for the document to be valid, Cristiano and Georgina would need to be legally married. A promotional video that the Portuguese star made for the brand Whoop raised suspicions that the couple may have already formalized their relationship, as he referred to the Madrid native as his ‘wife.’

Cristiano Ronaldo and his wife Georgina Rodríguez speak ringside prior to the Heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou at Boulevard Hall on October 28, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fortune

Thanks to the fruits of a long and highly successful professional football career, coupled with major marketing deals and various investments that have fully immersed him in the business world, Cristiano Ronaldo’s net worth is currently estimated at €600 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Report: Cristiano Ronaldo could lose key Al Nassr teammate to Karim Benzema"s Al Ittihad

In addition to a major hotel chain established in a range of destinations including Madrid, New York, Lisbon, Manchester, Funchal, and Marrakech, Cristiano Ronaldo has opened the Insparya aesthetic and hair transplant clinic in Madrid, with Georgina Rodríguez serving as the CEO.

How did Cristiano and Georgina meet?

It was Georgina Rodríguez herself who revealed some details about the beginning of her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo in an interview with Elle magazine. She met him in Madrid over eight years ago at a Gucci store where she was working. ‘I was struck by his height, physique, and beauty. I was trembling in front of him, but there was a spark. I’m very shy, and I was flustered in front of someone who, with just a look, touched me deeply,’ she recounted.