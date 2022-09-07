Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is undoubtedly one of the world's best, though he has yet to win a Ballon d'Or award. The Frenchman recently revealed his aspirations, throwing shade at Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the process.

Kylian Mbappe took world soccer by storm early in his career, making an impact as a teenager at AS Monaco. It didn't take long for him to taste the ultimate glory, winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France at only 19.

Mbappe took his career to the next level since joining PSG, where he established himself as one of the most fascinating forwards on Earth. Real Madrid were heavily interested in him, but the Frenchman opted to stay in Paris.

Though he's already considered one of the world's best, Mbappe has yet to receive a Ballon d'Or award. In an interview with the New York Times, he revealed his aspirations to win the coveted prize while suggesting that the Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi era is part of the past.

Kylian Mbappe suggests Ronaldo-Messi era is over, first Ballon d'Or is just around the corner

“I think I’m about to win it,” Mbappé said about the Ballon d'Or, via The Mirror. “I always say I dream about everything. I have no limits. So of course, like you say, it’s a new generation. And Ronaldo, Messi — you’re gonna stop. We have to find someone else, someone new.”

Mbappe may have a point here. Ronaldo and Messi have taken the spotlight for many years, but it looks like we are finally witnessing the end of an era as new players have joined the Ballon d'Or conversation.

The Argentine star may have won the last two editions, but he was not even included in the 30-man shortlist for the 2022 ceremony. The Manchester United striker, on the other hand, has not won the Golden Ball since 2017.

The first player to end Messi and Ronaldo's streak of awards was Luka Modric in 2018. Though the 2020 gala was canceled, many agree that Robert Lewandowski would have won it. This year, Karim Benzema is a strong candidate to emerge victorious. Mbappe may have to wait for a bit longer, but he's certainly getting close to his first Ballon d'Or.