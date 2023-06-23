After two very complicated years, Lionel Messi put an end to his tenure with PSG. He was supposed to be the leader of the most dominant team in Europe playing alongside stars like Kylian Mbappe, Neymar or Sergio Ramos.

However, the massive failures came at the Champions League with early exits against powerhouses like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Even in Ligue 1, where Paris Saint-Germain had no problem to hoist the trophy, the performances were constantly irregular.

Now, Lionel Messi is ready to start a new chapter at Inter Miami. However, during an interview with beINSports, the star from Argentina finally spoke about the breakup with PSG fans.

Lionel Messi breaks the silence about relationship with PSG fans

In a shocking turn of events, just a few days after announcing he’s leaving France, Lionel Messi talked about what happened in his final season with PSG, especially in that bittersweet relationship with thousands of fans.

“Since the beginning, the welcome they gave me was very nice. I’ve said it many times. Then, people started to treat me differently, a portion of the fans in Paris. I believe most of them are still looking and treating me as before, but, there was indeed a breakup with a huge part of the fans.“

Messi admitted that he never tried to confront them although there were all kind of insults while other players like Kylian Mbappe received all the support. In the end, at least for the fans, the legend had to take all the blame.

“It wasn’t my intention. It just happened like that as it previously occurred with Mbappe or with Neymar. I know that’s the way they act (fans), but, I’ve decided to keep for myself all that people who did respect me as I always respected everyone since I arrived. That’s it. It’s just an anecdote.”