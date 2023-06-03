Lionel Messi shocked the soccer world in 2021 when he left Barcelona to sign with PSG. It was supposed to be the beginning of a historic era playing in a stellar roster alongside names such as Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Sergio Ramos.

However, the long awaited Dream Team never lived up to the expectations failing to win the Champions League. Two early exits against Real Madrid and Bayern Munich derailed any hope of a long-term project.

As a consequence, especially after Lionel Messi won the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Argentina over France, PSG fans started to blame him for all the team’s woes. The relationship was broken and the legend decided to leave.

PSG say goodbye to Lionel Messi

Even with all the controversy around Lionel Messi’s situation, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Chairman and CEO of Paris Saint-Germain, dedicated him a very emotional message to say goodbye.

“I would like to thank Leo Messi for his two seasons in Paris. To see a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner in the Rouge & Bleu (red and blue) and at Parc des Princes, winning back-to-back Ligue 1 titles and inspiring our younger players has been a pleasure. His contribution to Paris Saint-Germain and Ligue 1 cannot be understated and we wish Leo and his family all the best for the future.”

However, no one knew for sure if Messi would talk about an inevitable exit from the team. These were the last words of the superstar from Argentina who had 32 goals and 35 assists in 74 matches with PSG. “I would like to thank the club, the city of Paris and its people for these two years. I wish you all the best for the future.”

Now, it’s time for Lionel Messi to decide the next chapter of his career. A massive $400 million offer is waiting for him at Saudi Arabia, but, Barcelona might make a final push appealing to the old glory days. Inter Miami in MLS could also be a surprising option.