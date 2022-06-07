CIES Football Observatory put out a list of the top 10 highest valued players in the world, find out who they are.

Some of the biggest and up and coming names in soccer are on CIES Football Observatory’s list of the highest valued soccer players on the market. As we enter the summer transfer window many transfers end up being high and today a defensive midfielder can go for well over $100 million.

On the following list the best players are from clubs like Manchester City, Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Barcelona. Barcelona has three of the ten most expensive players in the world in terms of value.

Here are the top 10 most valuable soccer players going into the summer transfer market. What most stands out is that all 10 are worth over $100 million.

Top 10 most valuable soccer players

Ferran Torres comes in at number 10 with a value of $117.2 million, a bit eye raising as Barcelona signed Torres for around $60 million but 18 games and 4 goals later is worth double that. Manchester City defender Rúben Dias is at number 9 at $117.3 million, the Portuguese defender has been at City since 2020.

Colombian Luis Diaz has shown a lot of skill at Liverpool and was one of the top signings in the winter. Today Diaz is worth $117.7 million and with a big upside as a chance generator and if he improves as a major goal scorer.

Frenkie de Jong, who is always on the way out at Barcelona, given his transfer value you can understand why Barca want to capitalize on that, is rated at $120.4 million.

22-year-old midfielder Phil Foden has a big future and a big price tag at $132.7 million. Jude Bellingham is still an unproven talent, but his price tag is a ridiculous $143.1 million.

Pedri has come full circle at Barcelona and has improved greatly this season and is at $144.6 million. Erling Haaland is at number three with a value of $163 million, and given his scoring record who can argue with that?

The top two comes down to two of the best players in their positions in the world, Brazilian Vinícius Júnior at $198.3 million, while at number 1 is the future best player in the world, Kylian Mbappé at over $200 million at 220 million.