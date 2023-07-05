Tom Brady has been very active off the field since announcing his retirement from the NFL. After a very disappointing season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the greatest quarterback of all time finally said goodbye.

Following his college career at Michigan, Tom Brady was selected by the Patriots with the famous 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. When Drew Bledsoe got injured, Brady received the opportunity by head coach Bill Belichick and the rest is history. Six Super Bowls won with New England and one more with Tampa to become a legend.

Now, in an incredible episode which immediately went viral, Tom Brady had an extraordinary encounter with another sports star: Kylian Mbappe. When two names of that caliber meet, the world is definitely watching.

Tom Brady meets Kylian Mbappe

Tom Brady was one of the distinguished guests who went to Michael Rubin’s party on July 4th. It was a very special occasion in the United States and this was probably the most star packed reunion in the country.

After the event, Brady shared many pictures at the party with celebrities such as Jay-Z, Devin Booker, Odell Beckham Jr and Patriots’ owner, Robert Kraft. However, one of them caught worldwide attention. “Nobody does a party like Michael Rubin. I definitely needed a lot of electrolytes today. Happy 4th of July!”

In an Instagram story which was a sensation, Tom Brady appeared with Kylian Mbappe. The French soccer player is the man of the hour as he is determining his future between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. Both appeared smiling and Mbappe even gives a thumbs up.

By the way, in a very strange development, thousands of Real Madrid fans associated Mbappe’s posts at the White Party of Michael Rubin as a message to the Spanish team because of their uniform’s color. Nevertheless, it was just a spectacular party which Kylian enjoyed alongside Brady and other personalities.